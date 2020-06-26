Likud: Lapid wanted Cohen as Speaker despite his dubious history

The Likud party has responded to support given by Yesh Atid party head Yair Lapid to fellow party member Meir Cohen, despite serious allegations against him now backed up by evidence.

"Yair Lapid needs to explain to the general public why he tried to get Meir Cohen appointed as Knesset Speaker, despite the fact that he knew about his dubious past," their statement reads. "Lapid and Cohen need to explain to the general public how they hushed up the whole business, and why it is that someone who gave the order to suddenly stop the investigation in the middle is now a senior Knesset member in the Yesh Atid party."