'Would you put up with an employee stealing from you?'

The director-general of the Knesset Channel, Eran Tiefenbrunn, has issued a response to MK Betzalel Smotrich who called on his fellow MKs to boycott the Channel due to its decision to fire two employees who refused to reveal who was responsible for the leaking of the Channel's interview with MK Ofer Shelah.

"Would you be willing to put up with an employee recording everything that goes on all the time?" Tiefenbrunn asked rhetorically. "Immediately after the incident, I gathered together all our employees, stressed the severity of what happened, and noted that it was a question of theft, as it involved taking material from the Channel and distributing it to the general public without permission."