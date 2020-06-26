China claims 'second wave' of virus has been successfully contained

After fears of a drastic "second wave" of the coronavirus in China, health officials are claiming that the virus has been successfully contained, with very low numbers of new cases being reported each day.

NBC News reports that 270 new cases have been diagnosed in the last few weeks, mostly in Beijing and its environs. However, instead of locking down, the government claims to have brought the outbreak under control using testing, temperature checks, and contact tracing, as well as limited closures of neighborhoods and residential complexes.

Chinese health authorities claim that their testing sites - of which there are around 500 in Beijing alone - can handle up to a million people a day if necessary. Most people are only encouraged to come to be tested, but certain sectors such as health care workers and people working in the food industry and deliveries, are required to be tested.