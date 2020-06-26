Scientists identify source of coronavirus epidemic in Europe

Scientists from Innsbruck university have tentatively identified the location from where the coronavirus epidemic spread across Europe, The Guardian reports.

They theorize that tourists from Germany, Britain, Denmark, Iceland, Belgium, Holland, Brazil, and Israel who visited Ischgl, a popular Austrian ski resort, then carried the virus back to their respective countries.

Scientists have now tested around 80% of the town's population and have discovered that 42.5% of them had antibodies for the coronavirus, an extremely high figure. Only around 15% of those infected had experienced any symptoms.