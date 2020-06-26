|
Prof. Barbash: If we need another lockdown, the gov't will have failed
Former director-general of the Health Ministry, Professor Gabi Barbash has implied harsh criticism of the government's handling of the Covid-19 epidemic, in wake of the current rise in cases the country is seeing.
"If we reach the point of needing another lockdown, it will be because the Health Ministry failed in it testing policy, and because the government failed to correctly understand the situation," he said.
