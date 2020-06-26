12:59 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Leumi economists predict rise in homes prices in near future Bank Leumi economists are predicting a rise in homes prices in the near future, Globes reports. In a report, the Leumi economists note that "a reduction in the supply of homes is expected in the coming period because of the disruptions caused in the construction industry [due to the Covid-19 epidemic]. Looking to the longer term, many homebuyers who are currently on hold ... are expected to return to the market ... while on the other hand the rate in the growth of supply is expected to remain relatively slow due to the low rate of building starts and the extended time for construction." ► ◄ Last Briefs