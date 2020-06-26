Japanese 'smart mask' can write texts, translate into 8 languages

A Japanese start-up company has developed a "smart mask" that can translate from Japanese into eight other languages, The Guardian reports.

The white plastic mask fits over a regular mask and uses Bluetooth technology to connect to a smartphone or tablet app that can turn speech into text.

“We worked hard for years to develop a robot and we have used that technology to create a product that responds to how the coronavirus has reshaped society,” said Taisuke Ono, chief executive of Donut Robotics.