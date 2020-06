12:44 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 'Coronavirus is dead," claims former top Israeli health official Read more Prof. Yoram Lass, former director-general of Health Ministry, says 'coronavirus is dead', tests are confusing old infections with new ones. ► ◄ Last Briefs