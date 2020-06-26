MK Liberman: All Netanyahu & Gantz care about is themselves

Head of the Yisrael Beytenu party MK Avigdor Liberman has again attacked the Netanyahu-Gantz government, taking to Twitter today to blast the two leaders for talking politics and personal gain while Israeli citizens continue to struggle economically.

"While Netanyahu and Gantz wrangle over their benefits and make all kinds of deals, tens of thousands of small businesses continue to struggle for survival," he wrote. "Hundreds of thousands of people will find their unemployment benefits ending next week and they'll be left with nothing, and meanwhile the epidemic continues to spread."