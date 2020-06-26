Meretz trying to have Lehava designated as terror organization

Meretz (a far-left political party) has been attacking the Lehava group for years, calling it, among other things, "ISIS with a kippah."

Now its leader, MK Tamar Zandberg, has submitted an urgent bill to the Knesset calling to have Lehava defined as a terror organization.

"Lehava's shocking manifesto ... provides additional proof that this is a Jewish terror organization," Zandberg stated.

Lehava is an anti-assimilation group that works to prevent intermarriage and other mingling between Jews and non-Jews, for which it has been attacked by politicians from all parts of the political spectrum, including Yuli Edelstein of the Likud party.