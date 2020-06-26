El Al signs recovery plan agreement with cabin staff

El Al has signed an agreement on a recovery plan with its cabin staff, Globes reports.

In order to qualify for government aid, the airline has to sign agreements with the four separate workers committees that comprise its workforce. The cabin staff are the first group to sign.

The agreement drawn up with the Finance Ministry includes a commitment to lay off hundreds of staff from a total workforce numbering around 6,300 people. It should save El Al around $30 million per year.