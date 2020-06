11:53 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Report: Jared Kushner told Netanyahu to wait on sovereignty An American diplomatic source has told the Dar Al-Hayat newspaper that US President Donald Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner, encouraged Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to wait before applying Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, over concerns that such a move will negatively impact Israel's relations with Gulf states. ► ◄ Last Briefs