3 US police officers fired for using extreme racist language

Three South Carolina police officers have been fired after a video emerged showing them making racist comments and using extreme and violent language in relation to minority communities, USA Today reports.

Wilmington's Police Chief, Donny Williams, said that, "This is the most exceptional and difficult case I have encountered in my career. We must establish new reforms for policing."

Comments caught on video, apparently recorded accidentally, include: "We are just gonna go out and start slaughtering them ... I can't wait," and another expressing a wish for another civil war to "wipe 'em off the ... map."