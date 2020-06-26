Parents of youths killed in Nahal Tzafit want mediation stopped

Parents of youths who died during the Nahal Tzafit disaster have turned to the Attorney-General and the Southern District prosecution service, asking that they cease mediation attempts being conducted by them with two of the accused, and that they not accept the proposed parole clause, Kan News reports.

10 students studying at a pre-military academy lost their lives in the disaster, which occurred when a flash flood swept through the dried-up stream bed they were hiking through.