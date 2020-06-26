US Census Bureau: Whites a minority in under-16 age group

New figures released by the US Census Bureau yesterday show that non-Whites and Hispanics now constitute a majority in the under-16 age group, NBC News reports.

Experts estimate that non-Hispanic Whites will be a minority within 25 years.

In the last decade, the Hispanic population in the United States has grown by 20%, mostly from population growth rather than immigration. The Black population grew by almost 12% during the same period, while the White population increased by just 4.3%.