More than a million stimulus checks mailed out to dead US citizens

Findings of a report by the US Government Accountability Office show that more than a million deceased US citizens received stimulus checks designed to bolster the economy in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic. The value of the checks sent to dead people amounts to $1.4 billion, NBC News writes, citing the report that was released to Congress yesterday.

More than 160 million payments were mailed out to those defined as eligible according to 2018 or 2019 income tax returns, or to those who filled out a simple tax return form.

The legal counsel of the IRS had apparently concluded that the IRS did not have the legal authority to withhold a check from anyone who filed a tax return in 2019, even if they had died in the interim.