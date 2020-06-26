Lapid: Presidency comes with 'too much stress' for Gantz to cope with

Responding to a report in Yediot Aharonot that the Likud party is deliberating on whether to promote the candidacy of Benny Gantz as future president in order to sidestep the rotation agreement under which Gantz and Netanyahu alternate as prime minister, opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid-Telem) said he does not approve of the idea.

"I oppose the idea of having Gantz as President," said Lapid, Gantz's former colleague at the helm of the Blue & White party. "The position comes along with too much stress for him," he added, hinting that he did not see Gantz as capable of coping with any position of high office.