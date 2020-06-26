|
News BriefsTamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20
Trump calls Bolton 'crazy,' says 'I don't think I ever saw him smile'
In an interview yesterday with Sean Hannity on Fox News, US President Donald Trump said he thought former National Security Adviser John Bolton was "crazy."
"He didn't do a good job" in the White House, Trump added. "He wasn't smart." And then he commented, "He's the only man I think I ever met — I knew him for a year — I don't think I ever saw him smile once. I said to him, 'John, do you ever smile?' And it tells you something about somebody."
