Histadrut & Finance Ministry agree on compensation for lab workers

Last night, a meeting was held between the Finance Ministry's wage commissioner, the head of the Histadrut, and the head of the Union of Laboratory Workers. The meeting was held in order to reach an agreement on a special compensation package for lab workers conducting coronavirus tests and other medical personnel conducting tests in public hospitals.

The meeting concluded with an agreement regarding compensation, as well as the Histadrut's promise to withdraw its call for a wage dispute with the Ministry on the matter of testing.