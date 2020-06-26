CDC revises definition of high-risk groups with coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have revised their list for those at greatest risk of complications due to coronavirus, NBC News reports.

Among the key changes is their removal of the over-65 age group as a specifically at-risk group.

The CDC notes that people of any age with certain pre-existing conditions are at increased risk. The conditions cited include: heart disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, sickle cell disease, and anyone with a compromised immune system.

The CDC added that pregnancy appears to increase the likelihood of a woman needing to be hospitalized for virus complications, although it does not raise the death rate.