09:29 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Trump administration asks Supreme Court to strike down Obamacare A brief filed late last night by Trump administration officials requests that the Supreme Court cancel Obamacare, NBC News reports. The brief argues that the individual mandate is unconstitutional and that the rest of the law must be struck down too. If the Supreme Court agrees and strikes down the health care program, some estimate that it would lead to 20 million Americans losing their insurance coverage and many losing protections for pre-existing conditions.