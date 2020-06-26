|
09:16
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20
Fox should 'cancel decision' to withdraw dividends during epidemic
In remarks offered this morning, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) questioned the decision of the Fox company to withdraw dividends during the coronavirus crisis, after having benefited from government assistance designed to encourage companies to rehire workers sent on unpaid leave.
Calling the company's decision disturbing, Katz said he was "calling on the company to immediately cancel its decision."
