Texas pauses reopening economy due to 'massive outbreak' of virus

The state of Texas has recorded a record daily high of new coronavirus infections, with 5,551 new cases confirmed this Wednesday, The Telegraph reports.

In Houston, the city’s intensive care units were 97% filled, with officials expressing concern that the city could soon run out of beds.

Texas has now "paused" the reopening of its economy, with governor Greg Abbott saying, "There is a massive outbreak of Covid-19 across the state of Texas today. The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business."