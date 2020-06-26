|
08:35
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20
Roger Waters 'apologizes' for words 'harmful to Jewish people'
After publicly calling Sheldon Adelson the "puppet master who is pulling the strings of Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, and what’s his name … the ambassador, Greenberg, I think his name is," and stating that the IDF "murders Palestinians," Roger Water has "apologized."
"... [while] expressing my total solidarity with and support for the Palestinian people, when referring to Sheldon Adelson’s support for the racist policies of both Trump and Netanyahu, I used words that evoked metaphorical imagery which, my friends said, were 'harmful to Jewish people and to the movement for Palestinian rights' – and for this, I’m very sorry," Waters wrote.
