News BriefsTamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20
Terms of unity gov't rule out sovereignty without US backing
Minister of Water Resources and Higher Education Zeev Elkin told Galei Tzahal this morning that if there is no American agreement on application of sovereignty, the terms of the coalition agreement do not permit the government to move forward with its plans on the matter.
"If we had a right-wing government, even one with a narrow majority, I would support us applying sovereignty even without American support," Elkin added.
