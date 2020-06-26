Swedes losing faith in government's handling of epidemic, poll shows

A survey conducted this week for the Swedish Dagens Nyheter newspaper has revealed that the country's residents are losing confidence in their government's handling of the coronavirus epidemic, The Guardian writes.

Back in April, 56% of those polled expressed trust in their country's handling of the crisis; that number has since fallen to 45%.

When asked specifically about their opinion of actions taken by the government in relation to Covid-19, only 38% approved, down from 50% a month previously.

Sweden has come under international scrutiny due to its determination to avoid widespread lockdowns, leading to a death toll many times higher than in the rest of Scandinavia and indeed, proportionally, in most of the world.