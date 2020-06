08:01 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 China reports 13 new virus cases in last day China has reported 13 new coronavirus infections in the last day. 11 of the cases are residents of the capital, Beijing, and the other two are people who recently returned from abroad. ► ◄ Last Briefs