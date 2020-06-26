MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) responded on Thursday night to former Trump adviser Jason Greenblatt, who said earlier that a future Palestinian state will not threaten the State of Israel.

“More and more signs indicate that we are not seeing a plan for applying sovereignty but rather a plan for establishing a Palestinian state. And yes, a Palestinian state is an existential threat to the State of Israel. But even before, it is a biblical, historical, moral and Zionist folly," Smotrich said.