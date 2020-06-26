|
05:50
Reported
Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20
ICC could decide on probe against Israel 'within days'
Israeli officials are preparing for an International Criminal Court's decision on whether it can open an investigation into potential war crimes committed by Israel in Palestinian Authority (PA)-assigned territories "within days", Haaretz reported on Thursday.
The decision, which they expect will be made public shortly, will come after a years-long process in The Hague to determine the extent of the Court's jurisdiction in eastern Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip.
