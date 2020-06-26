House approves policing legislation named after George Floyd

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed policing legislation named in honor of George Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis has sparked nationwide calls to address police misconduct and racial injustice and prompted weeks of protests and civil unrest.

The bill passed largely along party lines amid Republican opposition with a final tally of 236-181, according to CNN. Three Republicans crossed party lines to vote in favor: Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Will Hurd of Texas, and Fred Upton of Michigan.