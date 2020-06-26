|
Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20
Companies in Israel and UAE to fight coronavirus
Companies in the United Arab Emirates and Israel will join forces to research and develop technology to fight the novel coronavirus, the two countries said Thursday, according to AFP.
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu broke the news of an impending collaboration between the Jewish state and the Arab Gulf country, following "prolonged and intense contacts".
Hours later the Emirati state news agency WAM confirmed the plan.
