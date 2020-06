00:07 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Tamuz 4, 5780 , 26/06/20 Education Min. 'can't promise school year will start on time' Education Minister Yoav Galant (Likud) on Thursday evening refused to commit to starting the 2020-2021 school year on September 1. In an interview with Kan 11, Galant said that the number of coronavirus infections will determine whether or not the school year begins on schedule. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs