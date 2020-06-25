'Mr. Greenblatt, a Palestinian state is a disaster'

Yisrael Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council, on Thursday responded to former Trump adviser Jason Greenblatt, who said earlier that the future Palestinian state would not threaten the State of Israel.

"Mr. Greenblatt, a Palestinian state between the Jordan and the sea is a disaster for Israel. We have a precious land we received from God. The Bible is full of that promise. I am sure that the US administration does not want to act against this principle,” Gantz said.