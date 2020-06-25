Religious Zionists continue traveling campagin throughout Israel

The National Union party of religious Zionists continues its traveling campaign throughout Israel. Its most recent trip was to the western Galilee where it visited the cities of Akko and Nahariya. National Union chairman Bezalel Smotrich expressed his excitement at the vibrant activity of his cohorts in these communities.

"Time and again we have witnessed the devotion of the sons and daughters of religious Zionism," Smotrich said. "We came to hear mainly about the challenges, thoughts and ideas of the residents. We will continue to engage with these special individuals and their wonderful projects."