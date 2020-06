22:12 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Ashdod and Bat Yam: No gatherings of more than 10 people The government has imposed a restriction on public gatherings in Ashdod and Bat Yam, limiting such gatherings to no more than ten individuals. ► ◄ Last Briefs