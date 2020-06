22:02 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Benny Gantz rues leaks from security cabinet Defense Minister Benny Gantz registered his dismay at leaks to the media from security cabinet meetings. "The leaks from the security cabinet are a seriously troubling phenomenon. If the security forces are not able to freely present their positions and all relevant information to the political echelon, it is clear violation of state security," said Gantz. ► ◄ Last Briefs