Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Assuta Medical Center chairman: 'I am mainly concerned with winter' Chairman of the Assuta Medical Center Yehoshua Shemer said, "I am mainly concerned with winter" when assessing the future of the coronavirus. The recent surge in cases has prompted Shemer to call upon the public "to be diligent about wearing masks, social distancing, and personal hygiene. When this disease becomes serious, it's very serious."