21:30 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Min. of Education: 'I cannot promise that school will start Sept.1' The Minister of Education has spoken regarding the commencement of the upcoming school year. "I cannot promise that school with start September 1st," he said.