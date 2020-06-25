Alan Dershowitz spoke out at the conclusion of a panel discussion under the auspices of the Shurat HaDin Israel advocacy group by extolling Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin in the context of Israel losing American bi-partisan support over possible future actions.

"Menachem Begin said that Israel should never be concerned that acting in its best interests will cause the loss of some Congressman's support. Israel has thousands of years of persecution in its history and does not need to answer to anyone. There is no substitute for being strong," Dershowitz said.

"Weak Jews with morality on their side end up in gas chambers," he concluded.