20:46 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Greenblatt: PA 'trashed Trump plan even before it came out' Read more Former US representative Jason Greenblatt speaks about 'Deal of the Century,' invites both sides to explain untenable parts of plan.