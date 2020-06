20:40 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Alan Dershowitz wonders if Palestinians really want a state In a broadcast under the auspices of Shurat HaDin Israel advocacy group, Alan Dershowitz commented on the history of the region and Israel's willingness to accept "a tiny sliver of land" for a state in 1948, Dershowitz said, "If the Palestinians wanted a state today as much as Israel did in 1948, they would have gotten a good-sized one by now." ► ◄ Last Briefs