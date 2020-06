20:39 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Gilad Shalit: 'I'll thank Yehuda Wachsman for my entire life' Read more Gilad Shalit, IDF soldier who was held by Hamas for 5 years, says Wachsman family played 'influential' role in his release. ► ◄ Last Briefs