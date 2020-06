20:31 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Former Canadian amb: 'Finger waving towards Israelis misplaced' Vivian Bercovici, former Ambassador of Canada to Israel, has said that finger waving towards Israel should be replaced with finger waving towards Abbas for his intractability. "The UAE and other supporters of the Palestinian Authority should make their financial support contingent upon Abbas changing his views about negotiating with Israel." ► ◄ Last Briefs