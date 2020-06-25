Dan Shapiro warns of alienating Democratic support of Israel

Dan Shapiro has warned that Israel's application of sovereignty would alienate Democratic support:

"There is a consensus voice within the Democratic party against annexation. If the Palestinian Authority should weaken, Israel would have to take control of a much wider area which would harm our relations with Israel. When friends of Israel in the Democratic Party urge Israel not to proceed with annexation, doing so would impact American bi-partisan support for Israel.

"I do not think peace can be achieved with the current leadership of Israel and the Palestinian Authority," Shapiro said.