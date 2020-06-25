|
20:12
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
Alan Dershowitz slams Obama's unilateral action against Israel
Alan Dershowitz, when asked to comment on unilateral actions of the Israeli government commented: "There could be no more dangerous unilateral action that when Obama engineered a UN resolution declaring Israel's presence in East Jerusalem to be against international law."
"Military occupation is valid according to international law as long as there is belligerency in the areas occupied. Imposing civilian laws in such areas as Israel is planning is another issue."
Last Briefs