Dan Shapiro critiques any unilateral move on sovereignty by Israel

Dan Shapiro, former US ambassador to Israel, has stated the following in a broadcast with Shurat HaDin on Israel's application of sovereignty:

"Any outcome should be the result of bilateral negotiations and not unilateral steps. US interests would be harmed by unilateral annexation. Over time, it will make it difficult for the Palestinian Authority to exist since its leaders will lose their influence. If Palestinian security breaks down, Israel would have to take control of all of Palestinian areas. Our relationship with Jordan could also be at risk.," Shapiro said.