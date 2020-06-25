19:50 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20 White House official: Meetings were productive A senior White House official related to the conclusion of the first round of White House talks on the Trump Plan – Vision for Peace and said: “The meetings this week were productive. Ambassador Friedman is returning to Israel tonight with Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz and Mapping Committee member Scott Leith for further meetings and analysis. There is yet no final decision on next steps for implementing the Trump plan.” ► ◄ Last Briefs