Former ME envoy Greenblatt has problems with attitudes on all sides

Jason Greenblatt, former United States Special Representative for International Negotiations, has stated regarding Trump's deal of the century:

"Under the right political leadership, the Palestinians could have done something good but they crashed the plan before reading it."

"What Trump, Friedman, and Kushner have done is exceptional and we do not understand the criticism of those living in Judea and Samaria."

"If the EU would institute sanctions against Israel over sovereignty, that would be a mistake."