Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
Rivlin to IDF fighter pilots: 'We rely on you'
At a ceremony held for graduates of a fighter pilot training course, President Rivlin alluded to the vaunted mission of the Israeli Air Force. "The wingspan of the air force encompasses all those who seek us harm," Rivlin said.
"It makes no difference if our enemies are far or near, whether we must act covertly or openly. In any actions that must be taken, we know there is someone to rely on," he added.
