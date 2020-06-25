Naftali Bennet: 'Meet grandma and grandpa in the open air'

Naftali Bennett, former Defense Minister and leader of the Yamina party has changed his view on meetings between children and their grandparents.

"Contrary to what I said four months ago about not meeting grandparents, I now encourage children and their grandparents to meet but mostly in the open air," Bennett said.

"Since the government has totally lost control of the epidemic, the ball is in the public's court. However, if we take care of the older population and of course follow the other guidelines, we will not necessarily see a surge in hospitalizations and deaths," Bennett added.